Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New $256,000 Investment in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 32,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 252.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Vera Bradley news, Director P. Michael Miller sold 62,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $630,482.40. Also, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 11,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $93,780.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,421,811 shares in the company, valued at $12,085,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,402,926 shares of company stock worth $12,941,429 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRA opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $12.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.52 million, a PE ratio of 81.85 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average is $8.69.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

VRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet upgraded Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

