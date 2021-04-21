Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,720 Shares of Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gold Resource were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Gold Resource in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Gold Resource in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Gold Resource in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Gold Resource in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Gold Resource in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GORO. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Gold Resource to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Gold Resource stock opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. Gold Resource Co. has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $5.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.20. The company has a market cap of $217.36 million, a P/E ratio of -291.71 and a beta of 1.86.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0033 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Gold Resource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other Gold Resource news, Director Alex G. Morrison purchased 17,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $47,793.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 51,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,694.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Little purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 57,900 shares of company stock valued at $153,293 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

