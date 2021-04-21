Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKI. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Black Knight during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Black Knight during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Black Knight during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Black Knight by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BKI opened at $74.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.22 and a 12 month high of $97.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.77.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

BKI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised shares of Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.35.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

