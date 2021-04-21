Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 150 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,424,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,681,000 after buying an additional 49,073 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,373,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,555,000 after purchasing an additional 86,154 shares during the period. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $110,057,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 525,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,436,000 after buying an additional 185,872 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 275,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,011,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $122.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Karuna Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.36.

In other news, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $118,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,406,564 shares in the company, valued at $283,974,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,012,500 shares of company stock valued at $119,413,500 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX opened at $108.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.73 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.39. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.58 and a 12-month high of $146.97.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89). On average, equities analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

