Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 3,340 Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HTBK. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 158,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 9,114 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Heritage Commerce by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,829,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,840,000 after buying an additional 144,694 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,474,000 after buying an additional 9,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. 68.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HTBK opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.06 million, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $12.50.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $36.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.45 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 7.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.60%.

HTBK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

