Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 34,910 Shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 56.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,910 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Kimball International worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Kimball International by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 498,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after buying an additional 52,136 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Kimball International by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kimball International in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Kimball International in the fourth quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kimball International in the fourth quarter worth $588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Kimball International in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ KBAL opened at $13.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.86. Kimball International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $14.68.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $136.20 million for the quarter. Kimball International had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 5.20%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

