Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Stock Price Down 3%

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)’s share price traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $62.13 and last traded at $62.96. 84,715 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,496,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.93.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stephens raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.45.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The business had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 172.97%.

In related news, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $621,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,523 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,923 shares of company stock valued at $876,686. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPX. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 330,547 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 73.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,060 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $10,125,000 after acquiring an additional 145,832 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,777 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 11.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,472 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 69,025 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

