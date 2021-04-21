Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Stepan were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Stepan by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. bought a new stake in Stepan in the fourth quarter worth about $2,468,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stepan in the fourth quarter worth about $42,702,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stepan in the first quarter worth about $503,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Stepan in the third quarter worth about $209,000. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Stepan news, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.85, for a total transaction of $48,983.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luis Rojo sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.04, for a total value of $44,814.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,508.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,912 shares of company stock valued at $244,918 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SCL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

NYSE:SCL opened at $127.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.58. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $83.66 and a fifty-two week high of $131.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $494.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.20 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

Stepan Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

