Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 23,300 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 62,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $3,000,043.84. Also, CFO Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 241,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $11,453,118.60. In the last three months, insiders sold 388,114 shares of company stock worth $17,993,835. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on IRDM. BWS Financial downgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James upgraded Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

IRDM opened at $35.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -30.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.18 and a 52 week high of $54.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.03.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 27.09%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

