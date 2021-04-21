Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 872,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,944,000 after buying an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 828,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,639,000 after acquiring an additional 92,007 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 600,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,623,000 after acquiring an additional 150,014 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 598,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,515,000 after purchasing an additional 97,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at $29,939,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $80.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.57. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $81.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $698.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Chairman Franklin Myers purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.82 per share, for a total transaction of $129,640.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 276,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,908,988.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 41,954 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $3,119,699.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 263,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,585,977.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,137 shares of company stock worth $4,731,911. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.