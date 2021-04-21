Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 500 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 22,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 11,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1,193.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Atb Cap Markets raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. B. Riley raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

HP stock opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $33.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.87.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $246.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.45 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.28%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

