Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UCBI. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 11,248 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 442,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after acquiring an additional 108,867 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 186,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after acquiring an additional 8,490 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in United Community Banks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,280,000 after buying an additional 19,579 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 1,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $52,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $339,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,223,785.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UCBI opened at $31.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. United Community Banks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.79.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. United Community Banks had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.30.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

