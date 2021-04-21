LPL Financial LLC Buys Shares of 10,288 Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECON. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 84,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ECON opened at $27.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.21. Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF has a twelve month low of $19.81 and a twelve month high of $32.40.

