LPL Financial LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KBWR. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,059,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth $343,000.

NASDAQ:KBWR opened at $59.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.29. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $28.63 and a 52 week high of $67.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.301 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

