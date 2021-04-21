LPL Financial LLC Invests $274,000 in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LSCC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,293,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $609,123,000 after buying an additional 1,602,448 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,748,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $492,517,000 after purchasing an additional 435,856 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 157,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,236,000 after purchasing an additional 86,285 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,415,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,678,000 after purchasing an additional 78,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 292,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,387,000 after buying an additional 65,975 shares during the last quarter.

LSCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Cowen upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.56.

In related news, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $1,778,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,786,710.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $952,632.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,067,144.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,720 shares of company stock valued at $6,541,358. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $53.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $18.46 and a 52-week high of $58.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.12, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.61.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $107.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.33 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

