LPL Financial LLC Invests $277,000 in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lithium Americas by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.25 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithium Americas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.03.

Shares of NYSE LAC opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 15.34 and a current ratio of 15.34. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.94 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.96.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

