LPL Financial LLC Sells 2,938 Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,938 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $3,043,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 22.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 117.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 142,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 77,154 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATI stock opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.93. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $22.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.71.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $658.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATI shares. Barclays raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Allegheny Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

In other news, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 8,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $167,459.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 206,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,722.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 15,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $342,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,310,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,433 shares of company stock worth $729,459 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

