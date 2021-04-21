LPL Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA)

LPL Financial LLC cut its position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,951 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.10% of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NCA. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 21,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 12,997 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE NCA opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.44. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.39 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0265 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Profile

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.