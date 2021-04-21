LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $330.00

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 330 ($4.31) and last traded at GBX 329 ($4.30), with a volume of 48023 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 326 ($4.26).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 298.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 253.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £354.06 million and a P/E ratio of 19.68.

LSL Property Services Company Profile (LON:LSL)

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services.

