Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. William Blair started coverage on Lucira Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lucira Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Lucira Health alerts:

Shares of LHDX opened at $6.66 on Monday. Lucira Health has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $37.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.27.

In other news, major shareholder Epiq Capital Group, Llc acquired 3,461,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $58,849,988.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Lucira Health Company Profile

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops testing platform that provides molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID- 19 All- In- One Test Kit, that provides COVID- 19 result; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

See Also: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Lucira Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucira Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.