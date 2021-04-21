Lufax Holding Ltd’s Lock-Up Period To End on April 28th (NYSE:LU)

Lufax’s (NYSE:LU) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, April 28th. Lufax had issued 175,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 30th. The total size of the offering was $2,362,500,000 based on an initial share price of $13.50. After the expiration of Lufax’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.04 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Rowe began coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.04 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.73.

Get Lufax alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LU opened at $13.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.59. Lufax has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $20.17.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Lufax will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lufax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,528,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Lufax during the 4th quarter worth about $881,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Lufax during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,068,000. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lufax in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,065,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.