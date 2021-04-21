Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 25.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 572 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumentum alerts:

LITE opened at $91.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 7.38. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22 and a beta of 1.05. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $66.33 and a one year high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $478.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.81 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total value of $604,908.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,091 shares in the company, valued at $8,036,594.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $921,012.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LITE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Lumentum from $120.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lumentum from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.22.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.