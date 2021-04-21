LVW Advisors LLC Raises Position in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 74.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,574 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOT. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Total by 7.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 73,381 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Total in the first quarter worth $216,000. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Total by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 38,807 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in Total by 7.2% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 50,170 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in Total by 403.5% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 765,394 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,621,000 after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares in the last quarter. 5.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TOT opened at $44.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.46. Total Se has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $50.41. The company has a market capitalization of $118.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.70, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $37.94 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Total Se will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a $0.567 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Total’s payout ratio is 50.91%.

TOT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Total to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Total in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

