LVW Advisors LLC Sells 595 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

LVW Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,030 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 903,162 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $53,671,000 after buying an additional 46,654 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1,018.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,431,000 after buying an additional 113,827 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth $31,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,184 shares of company stock worth $23,752,510. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.50.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $128.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.22 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.43 and its 200 day moving average is $96.33.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

