Lydall (NYSE:LDL) Shares Gap Up to $31.07

Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.07, but opened at $33.05. Lydall shares last traded at $33.97, with a volume of 1,215 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $601.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 3.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.48.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Lydall had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $210.27 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider Robert B. Junker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LDL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lydall during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lydall by 243.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Lydall in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lydall in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lydall in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Lydall Company Profile (NYSE:LDL)

Lydall, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration, separation, thermal, and acoustical applications. It operates through the following segments: Performance Materials; Technical Nonwovens; and Thermal and Acoustical Solutions.

