M. Kraus & Co Buys 226 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

M. Kraus & Co grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on V. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $222.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $434.88 billion, a PE ratio of 45.75, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $217.99 and its 200 day moving average is $208.80. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.15 and a 52 week high of $228.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total transaction of $2,394,060.78. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,093 shares of company stock worth $20,418,578. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.