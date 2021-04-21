M. Kraus & Co Sells 703 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

M. Kraus & Co cut its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,115 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 183,488 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,338,000 after purchasing an additional 52,112 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 9,493 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 19.0% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 231,549 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $12,265,000 after purchasing an additional 36,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.64.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $48.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $61.14. The company has a market capitalization of $68.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.83.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

