Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $90.74 Million

Analysts expect Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) to report sales of $90.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mack-Cali Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $87.21 million to $94.26 million. Mack-Cali Realty reported sales of $82.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mack-Cali Realty will report full-year sales of $331.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $302.34 million to $360.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $345.99 million, with estimates ranging from $309.53 million to $382.45 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mack-Cali Realty.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Mack-Cali Realty had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 53.81%.

CLI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Mack-Cali Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mack-Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

Shares of Mack-Cali Realty stock opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Mack-Cali Realty has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $18.83.

In related news, Director A. Akiva Katz bought 10,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $163,517.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,686 shares in the company, valued at $139,410.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 907,963 shares of company stock valued at $13,714,256. 6.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 42,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

About Mack-Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

