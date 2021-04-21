Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,964 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.12% of Malvern Bancorp worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Malvern Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Malvern Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ MLVF opened at $18.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $139.42 million, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. Malvern Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $19.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.19.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 million. Malvern Bancorp had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 5.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Malvern Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

