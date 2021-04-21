Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,776 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.25% of Manhattan Associates worth $18,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter valued at about $556,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,371,000.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $120.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.95 and a beta of 1.93. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.75 and a 52 week high of $146.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.83.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.02 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 52.61% and a net margin of 14.09%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MANH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.43.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $913,301.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,041 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,083.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.