Manning & Napier (MN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $33.51 million for the quarter. Manning & Napier had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 11.30%.

Shares of NYSE:MN opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day moving average is $5.86. The company has a market capitalization of $121.70 million, a P/E ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 3.06. Manning & Napier has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10.

In related news, insider Christopher Pickett Briley sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $39,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Manning & Napier

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

