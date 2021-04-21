ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.44, Briefing.com reports. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MAN stock opened at $113.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 78.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.05 and a 200-day moving average of $90.60. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $59.57 and a 12-month high of $115.02.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAN. Truist Securities upped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Truist upped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America raised ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus raised ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.36.

In related news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,704.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $584,409.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,157.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

