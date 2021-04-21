ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $97.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.86% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ManTech International Corporation is a leading provider of innovative technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs for the Intelligence Community; the Departments of Defense, State, Homeland Security, and Justice; the Space Community; and other U.S. federal government customers. ManTech’s expertise includes systems engineering, systems integration, technology and software development, enterprise security architecture, information assurance, intelligence operations support, network and critical infrastructure protection, information technology, communications integration and engineering support. The company supports the advanced telecommunications systems that are used in Operation Iraqi Freedom and in other parts of the world; provides the physical and cyber security to protect U.S. embassies all over the world; has developed a secure, collaborative communications system for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security; and builds and maintains secure databases. “

MANT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

NASDAQ:MANT opened at $85.95 on Wednesday. ManTech International has a twelve month low of $61.91 and a twelve month high of $101.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $638.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.96 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ManTech International will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in ManTech International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of ManTech International by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in ManTech International by 38.6% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ManTech International during the fourth quarter valued at $425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

