Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Down to $38.93

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $38.93, but opened at $36.14. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $36.16, with a volume of 90,277 shares.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MARA. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.43 and a beta of 4.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.25.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 48.25% and a negative net margin of 319.69%. The business had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Carroll Berg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $395,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,998.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Simeon Salzman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $800,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,770,357.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 780,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,720,800 in the last three months. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 19,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

