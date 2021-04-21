Margaret Tooth Sells 250 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) President Margaret Tooth sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $19,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,536.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Margaret Tooth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Margaret Tooth sold 250 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.06, for a total transaction of $23,265.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Margaret Tooth sold 5,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $510,850.00.

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $78.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,953.01 and a beta of 2.01. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $126.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.13.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.24 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Trupanion in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Trupanion in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

TRUP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.57.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

