MarineMax (HZO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. MarineMax has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 4.00-4.20 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $4.00-$4.20 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.43. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect MarineMax to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MarineMax stock opened at $46.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.79. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $63.99.

In related news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $45,050.00. Also, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $157,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,680 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HZO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. MarineMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.78.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

