Mark D. Mcclain Sells 20,000 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Stock

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total value of $996,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,042,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,920,035.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE SAIL opened at $48.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,796.20 and a beta of 2.01. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.40 and a 1-year high of $64.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.56.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $103.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.69 million. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SAIL. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised SailPoint Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,038,000. HMI Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,572,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,662,000 after buying an additional 765,625 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,933,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,955,000 after buying an additional 570,702 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 141.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 889,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after acquiring an additional 521,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,463,000.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.