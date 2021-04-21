MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target Increased to $118.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $103.00 to $118.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on MTZ. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.15.

Shares of MTZ traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,780. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $102.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MasTec will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 19,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $1,773,706.68. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 16,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.83, for a total value of $1,573,720.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,879 shares of company stock valued at $7,383,126. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in MasTec by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in MasTec by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 25,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in MasTec by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

