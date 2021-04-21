Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Buys New Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,915 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,159 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 6,207 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 108,700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 30,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 811,289 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $88,828,000 after purchasing an additional 14,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.06.

In related news, Director Michelle Kumbier bought 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $122.50 per share, with a total value of $249,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $755,098.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,550 shares in the company, valued at $6,278,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABT opened at $120.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.31. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $86.16 and a 1-year high of $128.54. The company has a market cap of $212.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.49, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

