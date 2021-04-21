Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,274 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 1.5% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total value of $25,563,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,821,800.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total value of $972,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,007 shares in the company, valued at $42,804,797.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,403 shares of company stock worth $62,638,774. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price target (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $382.74.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $718.99 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.76 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $690.13 billion, a PE ratio of 1,443.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $670.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $640.82.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.