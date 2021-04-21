Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,117 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 34,696,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,493,000 after buying an additional 1,057,230 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,220,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,268,000 after buying an additional 654,020 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,191,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,016,000 after buying an additional 163,772 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,583,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,818,000 after purchasing an additional 14,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,969,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,264,000 after purchasing an additional 569,348 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $66.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.92. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $45.16 and a 1-year high of $67.42.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

