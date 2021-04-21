Mcdonald Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 46.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 186,658 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 96.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 13,432 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth approximately $4,915,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.7% in the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.22 per share, for a total transaction of $47,220,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 2,800 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $140,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,313,928 shares of company stock worth $67,269,864 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APO opened at $51.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $55.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Apollo Global Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 88.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.27.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

