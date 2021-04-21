Mcdonald Partners LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $156.91 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $78.13 and a 52-week high of $170.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.15 and a 200-day moving average of $137.05.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

