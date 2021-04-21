Mcdonald Partners LLC Buys 760 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,625,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,989 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,313,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,107,000 after acquiring an additional 755,992 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 205.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,124,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,758,000 after acquiring an additional 755,889 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $18,688,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 631,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,837,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $23.03 on Wednesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $34.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.19.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

