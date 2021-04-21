Mcdonald Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 32,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OCSL. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 150.7% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 7,619 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 10,384 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 434,097 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 175,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $614,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,009,597 shares in the company, valued at $98,298,925.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 120,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $794,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,368,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,078,112.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,563,247 shares of company stock valued at $9,969,154 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

OCSL opened at $6.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $6.75. The firm has a market cap of $943.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.45.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $38.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.86 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 8.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.12%.

OCSL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Hovde Group began coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

