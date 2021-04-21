Mcdonald Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 10,000 Forum Merger III Co. (NASDAQ:FIII)

Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Forum Merger III Co. (NASDAQ:FIII) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Forum Merger III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,316,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Forum Merger III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,073,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Forum Merger III during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,092,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Forum Merger III during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,359,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Forum Merger III during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,313,000. Institutional investors own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FIII opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.20. Forum Merger III Co. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $15.30.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FIII shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Forum Merger III in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Forum Merger III in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

About Forum Merger III

Forum Merger III Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the commercial electric vehicle solutions business. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

