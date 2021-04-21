Mcdonald Partners LLC Takes $264,000 Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000.

JEPI opened at $58.99 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $59.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.59.

