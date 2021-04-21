Mcdonald Partners LLC Takes Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 16,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DAL shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.70.

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAL opened at $44.45 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.05.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

