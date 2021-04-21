McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,235,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,134,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 416,602 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $89,394,000 after buying an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

NYSE:MCD traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $232.26. 49,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,222,036. The company has a market capitalization of $173.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $167.85 and a twelve month high of $234.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $222.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.89.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer upgraded McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.30.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.