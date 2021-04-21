McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Given New $255.00 Price Target at Cowen

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Cowen from $250.00 to $255.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.44% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group raised shares of McDonald’s to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.30.

NYSE MCD opened at $233.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.89. The company has a market capitalization of $173.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $167.85 and a 12 month high of $234.26.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

